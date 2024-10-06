Sign up
Previous
Photo 4622
Basil.
Close up of the tiny dried flower of my basil.
6th October 2024
6th Oct 24
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15355
photos
149
followers
157
following
1266% complete
View this month »
4615
4616
4617
4618
4619
4620
4621
4622
Latest from all albums
4620
3141
4621
2430
4622
3142
3143
3144
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th October 2024 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
basil
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
