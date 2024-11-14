Sign up
Photo 4674
My little watcher.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15546
photos
147
followers
155
following
1281% complete
4670
4671
4672
4673
4674
4675
4676
4677
3181
4675
3182
4676
3183
4677
3184
3185
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
16th November 2024 11:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bird
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Adorable
November 18th, 2024
