Photo 4686
First Christmas market of the season.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
1284% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
christmas
switzerland
christmasmarket
lausanne
Corinne C
Quel succès !
November 27th, 2024
