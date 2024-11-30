Previous
Heart in art. by cocobella
Photo 4690

Heart in art.

For my ninth year of hearts.
Hearts I’ve mainly found during exhibitions and visits to museums.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Un calendrier extraordinaire.
December 3rd, 2024  
Corinne ace
@corinnec merci Corinne, je m’amuse à les regrouper par thèmes …j’en ai tellement en stock !
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact