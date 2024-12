A dog on my egg. 😳

I was dreaming of that armchair for many years, we bought it for my 50th birthday, I pay attention to it… I mean I really cherish it, I admire it, it is the master piece of my living room ! It is the first thing I see when I open the door and enter my house … it is MY armchair, and the dog, who has 4 baskets and a lot of blankets and pillows in the house, isn’t allowed to go on it ….

She knows…