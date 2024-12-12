Previous
Last collage. by cocobella
For a collective exhibition in March, the theme is Saint-Sulpice, my village and this represents the church.
12th December 2024

Corinne

cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Kathy A
This is fabulous Corinne
December 15th, 2024  
