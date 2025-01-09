Sign up
Previous
Photo 4730
The last Christmas chocolate box.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
15771
photos
148
followers
155
following
4723
4724
4725
4726
4727
4728
4729
4730
4727
3234
4728
3235
4729
3236
4730
3237
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
3rd January 2025 8:49pm
Tags
chocolate
,
box
,
switzerland
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Nous les avons toutes finies !
January 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Yum!
January 9th, 2025
