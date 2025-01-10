Previous
After the Christmas tornado. by cocobella
After the Christmas tornado.

Family and friends are gone, Christmas stuff packed in the garage for the next Christmas , I’m feeling a bit sad after this last holidays, the house seems empty and too calm, sad and tired… now I just need to plan our next vacations
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
