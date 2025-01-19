Sign up
Photo 4740
Sunset on the Prieuré.
19th January 2025
19th Jan 25
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
The 1st, the one.
iPhone 15 Pro Max
14th January 2025 5:48pm
sunset
switzerland
saintsulpice
Madeleine Pennock
ace
That is a lovely silhouette image against a delightful sky. I think if it was mine I would remove those bright lights as they do pull the eye!
January 19th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Une image tres belle
January 19th, 2025
