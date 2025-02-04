My daughter Léa has now her own appartment with her long time boyfriend Jacopo since last August .
So they immediately ordered me a big collage to put in their living room.
I came with three ideas and they have chosen the one I preferred ( may be I sold it better ;))
I started late September and just finished it now.
They both wanted brown gold and white tones.
The two round shapes represents Jacopo on the left ( with the turquoise stripes) and Léa on the right (with the pink and orange stripes ).
Jacopo is 1meter90 and Léa 1m60 that explains why the round shapes representing him is bigger than the one representing Léa. But I choose to put him behind her because he is more introvert and calm than Léa who is a bubble of joy and energy.
Each pieces of paper has been choosen on purpose and are related to them .
It tells their tastes, origins, family, preferences, studies, jobs, travels…and so on … I’ve tried to resume their lifes.
I also wanted this collage to be a symbol of love for their first appartment together so there’s also cutouts about love, hearts …
There are more than 5000 pieces of paper and +/-3000 glitters.
I think it’s one of the collage I’m the most proud of, may be because it has been done with a lot of love and I was very happy and proud they asked for it.
If you are interested in seeing my works you can go on the découpartge link above or on my ig account @lespetitspapiersdecorinne