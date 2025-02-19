Previous
The last steps.
The last steps.

That’s where I stopped while my husband and daughters continued.
Halfway I had a sudden and crazy vertigo crisis I couldn’t go up (down neither), a real panic attack ( I’ve never suffered of vertigo before ) so somebody helped me to go down.
Corinne

