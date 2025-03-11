Sign up
Photo 4791
Eric Serra concert.
The musician who has done the music of “the big blue”, “the fifth element”, one James Bond and so many others
11th March 2025
11th Mar 25
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Tags
music
,
concert
,
switzerland
,
lausanne
,
ericserra
