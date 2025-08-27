Avec Papa.

No need to comment , it’s just my diary.

My father, 83 yo, fell the first day of July in his garden and lost consciousness during 7 hours in the sun, his synthetic teeshirt melt on and in his skin, he had all his back burnt and had two surgeries for two skin grafts ( one failed so he had to have another one) we were very worried.

Since almost two months I’m sharing my time to visit him every three days, my brother and I also decided to clean his house to be able for him to come back and move with a wheel chair.

He has big heart problems and his cancer came back … but we have decided to stay positive. Our smiles say it all.

This has been taken the first day he sat and leave his bed , a small victory but a victory.