Avec Papa. by cocobella
No need to comment , it’s just my diary.
My father, 83 yo, fell the first day of July in his garden and lost consciousness during 7 hours in the sun, his synthetic teeshirt melt on and in his skin, he had all his back burnt and had two surgeries for two skin grafts ( one failed so he had to have another one) we were very worried.
Since almost two months I’m sharing my time to visit him every three days, my brother and I also decided to clean his house to be able for him to come back and move with a wheel chair.
He has big heart problems and his cancer came back … but we have decided to stay positive. Our smiles say it all.
This has been taken the first day he sat and leave his bed , a small victory but a victory.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Corinne C ace
Corinne, j'espère que ton papa va se rétablir très vite. Il a un beau sourire sur cette photo.
August 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Poor papa. I wish him well also you and your brother.
August 26th, 2025  
