Miss Butterfly by cocobella
One of my last collage. It is approx 20x15 cm.
I don’t have any idea for the title, you’re welcome if you’ve suggestions.
An attempt to something I don’t usually do : a collage with bigger cutouts, i usually work with tiny pieces of paper.
Corinne

January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Shirley ace
Nicely done
October 10th, 2025  
