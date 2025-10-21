Previous
by cocobella
Happy cooking !

Today’s weather was cold and rainy, I’ve spent the afternoon cooking different dishes for the next days.
(Zucchini/cheese/basil cakes, a chicken soup, kilos of applesauce and some other little things …)
Corinne

@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 !
