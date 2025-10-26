Sign up
Photo 5020
Seagulls and Léman lake.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
17868
photos
134
followers
143
following
1375% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
24th October 2025 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seagull
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lacleman
,
saintsulpice
