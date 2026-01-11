The last of the season.

Visiting my father. No need to comment just a step in my diary.

My father no longer lives in his house since his accident last summer. After 3 months in 6 different hospitals and clinic my brother and I have decided to place him in a special establishment , the place is lovely, nurses and employees are really caring and adorable. It was a hard decision for him and us but he’s in a safe place and they had decorated all the places for Christmas in such a cosy and beautiful way so people I hope could feel a bit at home.

I know now it was the right decision and that he’s in a nice place.