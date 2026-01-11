Previous
The last of the season. by cocobella
Photo 5097

The last of the season.

Visiting my father. No need to comment just a step in my diary.
My father no longer lives in his house since his accident last summer. After 3 months in 6 different hospitals and clinic my brother and I have decided to place him in a special establishment , the place is lovely, nurses and employees are really caring and adorable. It was a hard decision for him and us but he’s in a safe place and they had decorated all the places for Christmas in such a cosy and beautiful way so people I hope could feel a bit at home.
I know now it was the right decision and that he’s in a nice place.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1396% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Got to be one of the hardest decisions we have to make, but sometimes it’s the only way to help them be safe. Beautiful tree and capture.
January 11th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact