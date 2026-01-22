Previous
Next
New glasses. by cocobella
Photo 5108

New glasses.

Today was ophthalmology day,
My myopia is going better but presbyopia increases, so I’ve to change contact lenses and glasses.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1399% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact