Previous
Photo 5110
The tramp after the bath.
This little pig disguised in a chihuahua came back from the garden stinky…. I’ve no idea of what she ate or where she dive into … smell was disgusting… so it was time for a bath.. now she smells lavender and doesn’t seem to bother …
24th January 2026
24th Jan 26
2
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
The 1st, the one.
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2026 4:20pm
Tags
dog
,
chihuahua
,
switzerland
,
réglisse
,
saintsulpice
Corinne C
ace
Quelle adorable frimousse !
January 24th, 2026
Corinne
ace
@corinnec
elle ne fait pas ses 13 ans ;)
January 24th, 2026
