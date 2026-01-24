Previous
The tramp after the bath. by cocobella
Photo 5110

The tramp after the bath.

This little pig disguised in a chihuahua came back from the garden stinky…. I’ve no idea of what she ate or where she dive into … smell was disgusting… so it was time for a bath.. now she smells lavender and doesn’t seem to bother …
24th January 2026 24th Jan 26

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 !
Corinne C ace
Quelle adorable frimousse !
January 24th, 2026  
Corinne ace
@corinnec elle ne fait pas ses 13 ans ;)
January 24th, 2026  
