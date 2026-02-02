Sign up
Photo 5119
Cutting and collecting.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Photo Details
Tags
paper
,
cutout
,
découpartge
,
@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
Corinne C
ace
Un travail de precision. Le collage de ces decoupages est tres beau.
February 3rd, 2026
