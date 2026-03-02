Previous
Sad day. by cocobella
Sad day.

My father passed away last Thursday, we drove to south of France, this morning I had and appointment with the priest to organize the funerals tomorrow.
Being busy allows me to think too much.
Corinne

Cat
So sorry for your loss but what a beautiful building
March 2nd, 2026  
Beverley ace
Sending warm hugs & hearts galore to give you extra energy …
March 2nd, 2026  
