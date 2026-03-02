Sign up
Previous
Photo 5144
Sad day.
My father passed away last Thursday, we drove to south of France, this morning I had and appointment with the priest to organize the funerals tomorrow.
Being busy allows me to think too much.
2nd March 2026
2nd Mar 26
2
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Cat
So sorry for your loss but what a beautiful building
March 2nd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Sending warm hugs & hearts galore to give you extra energy …
March 2nd, 2026
