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Previous
Photo 5190
« Bérangère et sa panthère » finished.
I’ve worked on this commission the last months.
It’s finished, varnished and the buyer is coming to pick it up next Thursday. Bye bye Bérengère !
If you want to see more of my works go on the tag découpartge below.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2026, here we go for my 15th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
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@lespetitspapiersdecorinne
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