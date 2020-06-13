Sign up
Photo 1011
A tiny planet with seahorses.
Sculptures of girls riding seahorses in Leman lake from 1964 by the Swiss artist Sandoz.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
7966
photos
216
followers
185
following
Tags
art
,
lake
,
sculpture
,
switzerland
,
vevey
,
leman
,
tinyplanet
,
lacleman
,
lemanlake
,
sandoz
