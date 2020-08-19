Sign up
Photo 1054
Ceviche.
Diner with my husband in his fav restaurant.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
8260
photos
216
followers
186
following
7
3
Autres trucs...third album
iPhone XS Max
14th August 2020 7:34pm
switzerland
,
basel
,
troirois
marlboromaam
ace
It certainly is colorful! I have no idea what it is...
August 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
raw fish marinated in lemon for cooking it a bit, under it was an avocado mousse, then some thin slices of oignons, and vegetables and the pink drops had a vinegar taste.
Nice refreshing and good !
August 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Thanks for telling me - I never would've guessed. =)
August 19th, 2020
Nice refreshing and good !