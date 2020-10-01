Sign up
Photo 1094
A month of windows with hearts.
Just a collage of my last hearts album.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
Album
Autres trucs...third album
Taken
30th September 2020 12:38am
Tags
heart
,
theme-heart-coco
,
windowswithheart
FBailey
ace
Lovely collection, must have taken ages to find these
September 30th, 2020
