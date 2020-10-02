Previous
Next
Blue hall. by cocobella
Photo 1095

Blue hall.

Visiting the last house of Charlie Chaplin , where he spent his last 25 years with his wife Oona and their 5 children.
Interesting visit of the Manor , plus studios and a nice huge garden with lake and mountains view in Vevey.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
300% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Very cool!
October 2nd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Wonderful colour
October 2nd, 2020  
KV ace
Lovely!
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise