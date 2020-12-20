Sign up
Decorating.
Sunday activity : building and decorating a gingerbread house, Léa and Alix had fun spending time together and I was happy just to watch them laughing.
I’m also very grateful that they didn’t chose to be architect or decorator ....😂
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Tags
house
,
gingerbread
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
léa
,
alix
Esther Rosenberg
ace
LOVE!!!
December 21st, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Sweet!
December 21st, 2020
