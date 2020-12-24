Previous
Merry Christmas from us to you 🎄 by cocobella
Merry Christmas from us to you 🎄

24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Phil Howcroft
Merry Christmas Corinne, stay safe
Joyeux Noël
Feliz Natal
Buon Natale
Feliz Navidad
Fröhliche Weihnachten
December 26th, 2020  
Corinne ace
@phil_howcroft thank you Phil, I take the second , my maternal language ;) hope you had a lovely Christmas with your family, hard to spend time with everybody ;)
December 26th, 2020  
