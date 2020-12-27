Sign up
Photo 1140
Church of Saint François
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
1
1
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8866
photos
218
followers
197
following
312% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Autres trucs...third album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
26th December 2020 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
sunset
,
lausanne
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful POV!
December 29th, 2020
