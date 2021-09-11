Previous
See you soon ma chérie ! by cocobella
Photo 1224

See you soon ma chérie !

Alix at the Geneva airport, leaving Switzerland to London for her second year of Uni.
A bit sad again to see her going away, but also very happy that she is able to be more and more confident and learn to leave her own life !
Go Alix and take care !
11th September 2021 11th Sep 21

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
bruni ace
Alix is well on her way. good she's continuing her education. smart girl.
September 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I know you're a proud mom. =)
September 10th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Makes the time together ever more precious. Shot is so typical of the times with masks.
September 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Farewell Alix, see you soon
September 10th, 2021  
