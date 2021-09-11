Sign up
Photo 1224
See you soon ma chérie !
Alix at the Geneva airport, leaving Switzerland to London for her second year of Uni.
A bit sad again to see her going away, but also very happy that she is able to be more and more confident and learn to leave her own life !
Go Alix and take care !
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
bruni
ace
Alix is well on her way. good she's continuing her education. smart girl.
September 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
I know you're a proud mom. =)
September 10th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Makes the time together ever more precious. Shot is so typical of the times with masks.
September 10th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Farewell Alix, see you soon
September 10th, 2021
