Verso. by cocobella
Photo 1374

Verso.

I needed to make new cards for my next exhibition that starts in deux days, they arrived just on time!
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Phil Howcroft
you have an exhibition , how cool , that's really good.
Best wishes for the exhibition
March 22nd, 2022  
Corinne ace
@phil_howcroft thank you Phil, it’s a collective exhibition and I’m just showing 5 paintings, but I’m very excited ;)
March 22nd, 2022  
