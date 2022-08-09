Sign up
Photo 1471
Fireworks above Lausanne.
Memories from the National day in Switzerland.
9th August 2022
9th Aug 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
11701
photos
198
followers
190
following
Views
8
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
1st August 2022 10:17pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
fireworks
,
switzerland
,
lakegeneva
,
lausanne
,
lacleman
