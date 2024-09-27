Previous
The lady in grey. by cocobella
The lady in grey.

Exhibition of the French artist Nathalie Boutté who has done an hommage to Sabine Weiss, a Swiss photographer, reproducing her photos with compositions/collages with thousands of tiny pieces of paper.
Suzanne ace
Your photo interested me so much I had to look the artist up. Here's her website for anyone else also interested.
September 28th, 2024  
