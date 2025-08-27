Sign up
Previous
Photo 2075
Grandpa.
No need to comment.
Cleaning my dad’s house I found some old photos, here the father of my mother, I think he was handsome and realize one of my cousin is an incredible copy of him… genetic !
27th August 2025
27th Aug 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Autres trucs...3rd album
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
26th August 2025 10:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandfather
Dorothy
ace
How wonderful.
August 26th, 2025
