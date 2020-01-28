Still a lot of things to do ...

Previous
Warning : diary !
We bought an old house close to Lausanne, Switzerland ( my husband has a new job there ).
A very exciting new project, at first we planned to renovate the isolation, the kitchen, the bathrooms and some minors things ... BUT we had a massive flood in the house that damaged absolutely everything in the house, from the roof to the basement ....first the house had to be “dry out” ( I must check if the term is correct)during two months and second all the damaged materials had to been thrown : wooden floors, paintings, some walls....
So the works are going to last more months ...
This is the floor of our future bedroom, bathroom, guest room plus another bathroom...
