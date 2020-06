A house without door and window.

Some people asked me about the works in my new house... here it is !

We were supposed to move in at the end of the summer BUT a massive flood AND the covid postponed the event to.... Christmas !

I was there last week to decide some points with the architect and didn’t see any change ...the architect told me that now they are really going to start ... kitchen is arriving in July, with the main door and the windows... to follow ...