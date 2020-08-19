Sign up
Photo 853
Seafoods.
Diner with my husband in his fav restaurant.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
Tags
switzerland
,
basel
,
troirois
marlboromaam
ace
Love the tones and the foam! What is it?
August 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
it was a mix of fish, octopus, shrimps and some others.
Then the vegetables tasted carrots and fennel.
August 19th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@cocobella
Sounds good!
August 19th, 2020
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
it was !
August 19th, 2020
