Old kitchen. by cocobella
Old kitchen.

Visited the Alimentarium in Vevey ( a museum about food) there was a special exhibition about the brand Nestlé (who also finances the museum)
Here they recreate and old kitchen... could have been my grandparents one’s.
28th August 2020

Corinne

