Some old photos. by cocobella
Photo 864

Some old photos.

I’ve been to the Swiss museum of camera in Vevey.
Very interesting visit : a lot to learn I’ve to admit that some explanations were a bit too complicated for me... I’ll have to visit a second time because the 5 floors were over filled with differents cameras from the beginning of photography to nowadays...
But the history of the first cameras and technics were very interesting.
This is old photos of photographers from the 50s and the way they were developing photos and artistically retouching them.
Corinne

@cocobella
