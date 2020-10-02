Previous
Chaplin’s Manor. by cocobella
Chaplin’s Manor.

Visiting the last house of Charlie Chaplin , where he spent his last 25 years with his wife Oona and their 5 children.
Interesting visit of the Manor , plus studios and a nice huge garden with lake and mountains view in Vevey.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, what a lovely estate!
October 2nd, 2020  
