Photo 894
Chaplin’s Manor.
Visiting the last house of Charlie Chaplin , where he spent his last 25 years with his wife Oona and their 5 children.
Interesting visit of the Manor , plus studios and a nice huge garden with lake and mountains view in Vevey.
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
museum
,
switzerland
,
vevey
,
chaplinsworld
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, what a lovely estate!
October 2nd, 2020
