Photo 1132
“Prends garde ! “
Just some collages I’ve achieved in the past months. If you want to see more of my works go on the tag découpartge below.
24th March 2022
24th Mar 22
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
10872
photos
207
followers
200
following
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
1130
1131
1132
Tags
paper
,
collage
,
switzerland
,
cutout
,
lausanne
,
découpartge
,
saintsulpice
