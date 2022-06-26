Previous
Next
Le chapeau de Margot. by cocobella
Photo 1200

Le chapeau de Margot.

I just finished three pieces , I wanted to try small frames , these three are just 40x40cm, I usually do my collages on 100x100cm or 80x80cm.
You can go on my tag “découpartge “ below to see my work.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2022, here we go for my 11th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
328% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise