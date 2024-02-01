Previous
Made of toothbrushes and computer touches. by cocobella
Photo 1435

Made of toothbrushes and computer touches.

Some may know my love for art, here are some of the things I loved during the last artfair I’ve been in Geneva, Switzerland : Artgeneve.
1st February 2024

Corinne

ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
