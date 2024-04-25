Sign up
Previous
Photo 1485
The floating bed.
We stayed in Vertigo hotel in Dijon, very original decoration.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
Tags
france
,
bourgogne
,
dijon
Maggiemae
ace
I wonder how this is achieved! You do go and stay in the most interesting places! I really would like to straighten that painting!
April 27th, 2024
