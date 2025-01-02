Sign up
Photo 1581
Place de la Riponne.
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2024, here we go for my 13th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
15734
photos
147
followers
155
following
433% complete
View this month »
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
1580
1581
Latest from all albums
4722
3230
502
738
1581
4723
2476
1891
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
4th album ! encore un !
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
30th December 2024 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
switzerland
,
christmasmarket
,
lausanne
