Previous
Photo 1781
Oriel windows in St Gallen.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
0
0
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2025, here we go for my 14th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
18089
photos
133
followers
147
following
487% complete
View this month »
1774
1775
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
Latest from all albums
3570
548
681
930
1781
2112
5063
2715
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
4th album ! encore un !
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
switzerland
,
stgallen
,
orielwindow
