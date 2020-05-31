Previous
Half street art / half under the bridge. by cocobella
71 / 365

Half street art / half under the bridge.

My last shot for the mayhalf20 theme, I like the monthly result, it was easy and fun to collect these shots, I’ll for sure do it again next year.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Corinne

@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
Kathy ace
An interesting street scene.
May 30th, 2020  
