No eyeliner needed.
Macro on Réglisse my model for the animals theme.
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
5
1
Fifth album ? really ?
iPhone XS Max
27th September 2020 8:03pm
Tags
dog
,
macro
,
chihuahua
,
switzerland
,
basel
,
theme-animals
,
olloclip
,
réglisse
,
ōlloclip
marlboromaam
Awww! Your fur baby must be very still for you to get these shots.
September 28th, 2020
