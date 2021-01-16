Sign up
177 / 365
Small flowers and a lot of snow.
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Corinne
ace
@cocobella
January 2020, here we go for my 9th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules. I know I will never...
8927
photos
221
followers
201
following
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Fifth album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
15th January 2021 12:58pm
Tags
snow
,
berry
,
switzerland
,
basel
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
You've been at it! Had to FAV all of these too.
January 17th, 2021
Corinne
ace
@marlboromaam
another massive thanks Maggie !🌟
January 17th, 2021
Frances Tackaberry
ace
So pretty!
January 17th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That is a lot of snow, Like how the small flowers make it colorful
January 17th, 2021
