253 / 365
Le café des arts in Annecy.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
Corinne
@cocobella
January 2021, here we go for my 10th year on 365 ! I'm just an amateur, I have no technics, no rules.
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
1034
1276
1768
3593
253
2092
3594
3595
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Fifth album ? really ?
Camera
iPhone XS Max
Taken
16th November 2021 11:49am
Tags
france
,
annecy
Phil Howcroft
i like your wide angle corinne
November 21st, 2021
Ryan
ace
Great pano shot!
November 21st, 2021
Corinne C
ace
Une belle rue pavée et la bicyclette qui attend contre le mur. Tres joli !
November 21st, 2021
Mags
ace
I love the curve here!
November 21st, 2021
